wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart Makes Apparent Joke About AEW Blood & Guts Ending
May 6, 2021 | Posted by
Shotzi Blackheart appears to have seen the ending of AEW Dynamite if her social media account was any indication. As noted, the main event of tonight’s show saw the Pinnacle beat the Inner Circle followed by MJF pushing Chris Jericho off the top of the cage. Jericho went through what was clearly visible on TV as a crash pad.
Immediately after the moment, Blackheart posted the following GIF to Twitter:
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) May 6, 2021
