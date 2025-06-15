– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart discussed WWE bringing back Ron Killings, formerly R-Truth, after the Superstar announced his WWE exit. Blackheart explained how this proves the power fans have with the WWE product. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shotzi Blackheart on her belief that R-Truth’s WWE exit was not a work: “I do think that they actually let him go. I just feel like, because also at the same time Carlito and Sarah Logan, they told them that their contract wasn’t getting renewed so I think it would be really messed up of WWE to capitalize on that.”

On the power of the fans voice in getting Ron Killings brought back: “I think that fans got him back. I think the fans got him back and that just shows you how much power the fans do have sometimes so I think that’s really cool. He’s 53. That just gives us hope that- I could be 53-years-old and be put in some crazy storyline still.”

Ron Killings is currently scheduled to face John Cena in a rematch on the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 20. The show will be held at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The show will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.