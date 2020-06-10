wrestling / News

Shotzi Blackheart Donating Pride Month Proceeds From First WWE Shirt to Trevor Project

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi Blackheart

Shotzi Blackheart has her first official WWE T-Shirt, and she’s donating her first month of proceeds to help LGBTQ youths for Pride month. Blackheart posted to Twitter to announce that her first shirt is now available, as you can see below. She also noted that she will donate any money she receives from the shirt’s sale throughout June to the Trevor Project, a charity that helps provide crisis and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youths.

You can find out more about the Trevor Project, which is a very worthy charity, here.

