wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart Donating Pride Month Proceeds From First WWE Shirt to Trevor Project
Shotzi Blackheart has her first official WWE T-Shirt, and she’s donating her first month of proceeds to help LGBTQ youths for Pride month. Blackheart posted to Twitter to announce that her first shirt is now available, as you can see below. She also noted that she will donate any money she receives from the shirt’s sale throughout June to the Trevor Project, a charity that helps provide crisis and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youths.
You can find out more about the Trevor Project, which is a very worthy charity, here.
Show your daddy some support this fathers day! VERY FIRST WWE OFFICIAL SHIRT IS LIVE! 😭 Im emotional about this accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/xFVzMAztFY
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 10, 2020
Any money I receive from this shirts sales all month long will be donated to @TrevorProject consider it daddy paying child support? #PrideMonth https://t.co/8jRA5zYt4A
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Thinks Vince McMahon Found His Brock Lesnar Comments Disrespectful
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was
- Charlotte Flair Discusses Some People Thinking She’s Only Where She Is Because She’s Ric Flair’s Daughter, If She’d Do A Reality Show With Her Dad
- Erick Rowan Discusses Trying to Do Split Personality Character in WWE, Frustration That They Let Bray Wyatt Do Similar Character