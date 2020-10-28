Shotzi Blackheart Has Four Costume Changes Planned for Tonight’s NXT, Says She’s Waiting for Her First Hardcore Stipulation Match

– NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, where she said she has four costume changes and some new adornments planned for her tank on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT (h/t PWInsider). Blackheart added that she just wants to have a lot of fun in 2021 and have some “chaotic matches.”

Blackheart stated, “I just want to have a lot of fun and just have chaotic matches. Like, I’m just waiting for my first stipulation match. Where’s the tables, the ladders, the chairs, the weapons? I’m waiting for that because I haven’t gotten to do that on NXT yet, get in there with some hardcore stuff *Laughs*.”

You can view that clip of Shotzi Blackheart on today’s The Bump here: