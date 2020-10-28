wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart Has Four Costume Changes Planned for Tonight’s NXT, Says She’s Waiting for Her First Hardcore Stipulation Match
– NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, where she said she has four costume changes and some new adornments planned for her tank on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT (h/t PWInsider). Blackheart added that she just wants to have a lot of fun in 2021 and have some “chaotic matches.”
Blackheart stated, “I just want to have a lot of fun and just have chaotic matches. Like, I’m just waiting for my first stipulation match. Where’s the tables, the ladders, the chairs, the weapons? I’m waiting for that because I haven’t gotten to do that on NXT yet, get in there with some hardcore stuff *Laughs*.”
You can view that clip of Shotzi Blackheart on today’s The Bump here:
What an impressive year it has been for @ShotziWWE on #WWENXT!
Just wait for #HalloweenHavoc tonight! 🎃👻#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/NTqr5kmsLP
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Quits Twitter After Recently Debating Shane Helms About Wearing Masks During Pandemic
- Deonna Purrazzo On WWE Not Understanding Her Virtuosa Character, Why She Chose Impact Wrestling Over Other Companies
- Eric Bischoff On Whether WCW Had Interest in Shawn Michaels In 1993, Bret Hart’s Comments On WCW’s Drug Testing Policy
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick