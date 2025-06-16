Shotzi Blackheart Says She’d Love To Face Athena, Names Other Hoped-For Matches

Shotzi Blackheart has Athena at the top of her list of potential opponents, as she noted in a recent interview. The WWE alumna appeared on The Ariel Helwani show and named a few potential AEW opponents that she would like to work with.

“I mean, first thing that comes to mind, Athena,” Blackheart said (per Wrestling Inc. “I think that she’s so awesome. I honestly think that she’s the best women’s wrestler in the world. I am such a huge fan of her, not even just because we tagged together and I had so much fun with her as a tag team, but I just think she’s amazing, and I’ve never gotten to wrestle her before.”

She continued, “So, I would love that. But also, you know, Mercedes Mone obviously, Toni Storm. Just to hear the promos that she [Storm] would put on me. She is killing it.”

Blackheart became a free agent at the start of June and has been busy since, with several matches at independent promotions.