Shotzi Blackheart Makes NXT TV Debut (Video)
December 25, 2019
– Shotzi Blackheart made her first appearance on NXT TV on tonight’s episode. Blackheart faced Bianca Belair in a singles match, losing after just over ten minutes. You can see video from the match below.
Blackheart signed with WWE back in November.
