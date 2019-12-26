wrestling / News

Shotzi Blackheart Makes NXT TV Debut (Video)

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Shotzi Blackheart Bianca Belair

– Shotzi Blackheart made her first appearance on NXT TV on tonight’s episode. Blackheart faced Bianca Belair in a singles match, losing after just over ten minutes. You can see video from the match below.

Blackheart signed with WWE back in November.

