Major League Wrestling has announced that Shotzi Blackheart will make her MLW debut at Summer of the Beasts on Thursday. The event takes place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. It airs on Youtube at 9 PM ET.

Shotzi will be unleashed at MLW Summer of the Beasts in NYC this Thursday

Fans around the world can stream Summer of the Beasts free starting at 9pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Thursday, June 26.

Known for her chaos-fueled style, fearless energy, and unmistakable presence, Shotzi is set to make waves as she hits Major League Wrestling for the first-time ever.

With a take-no-prisoners attitude and a history of leaving wreckage in her wake, what Shotzi has planned for NYC remains to be seen — but it’s guaranteed to be unforgettable.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the most unpredictable forces in the sport — Shotzi live, up close, and unchained.

Local bell time for ticket holders is 6:55pm ET.

Summer of the BEASTS live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Matt Riddle vs. KENTA

MLW National Openweight Championship

Ultimo Guerrero (champion) vs. Alex Hammerstone

Místico LIVE in NYC!

Japanese idols collide!

Yuki “Kamiyu” Kamifuku vs. Wakana Uehara

MLW World Tag Team Championship:

Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) vs. Mystery Team

SHOTZI makes her MLW debut!

KUSHIDA vs. Diego Hill

Brock Anderson vs. Anthony Greene

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Lightning Match:

Paul London vs. CMLL’s Neon