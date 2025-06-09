Shotzi Blackheart Says She Earned More Money In 2 Days With Indie Appearances Than A Week in WWE

Shotzi Blackheart is happy after returning to the independent scene, especially since she makes more money now. As previously reported, Shotzi made a surprise appearance at GCW Tournament of Survival. She also appeared in Hoodslam and now has several more independent appearances set up. The news was criticized by a fan on Instagram, who said she was ‘trying to kill her self for some change.’

In response, Shotzi wrote: “Made more money in 2 days than what WWE paid me in a week.”