wrestling / News

Shotzi Blackheart Offered NXT Contract at EVOLVE 137

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi Blackheart

– It’s official: Shotzi Blackheart is headed to NXT. During tonight’s EVOLVE show, William Regal came out and offered Blackheart an NXT contract in the ring, as you can see below.

Blackheart was reported as being signed earlier this week, to which she issued a statement that downplayed the news without denying it. Blackheart has indie dates scheduled through November 3rd.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Shotzi Blackheart, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading