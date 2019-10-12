wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart Offered NXT Contract at EVOLVE 137
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
– It’s official: Shotzi Blackheart is headed to NXT. During tonight’s EVOLVE show, William Regal came out and offered Blackheart an NXT contract in the ring, as you can see below.
Blackheart was reported as being signed earlier this week, to which she issued a statement that downplayed the news without denying it. Blackheart has indie dates scheduled through November 3rd.
AND it's OFFICIAL! William Regal offered @Shotziblack
an #NXT contract tonight at #Evolve137 So well deserved! Been waiting for this for some time now. Congratulations to the Ballzy Bad Ass !!! pic.twitter.com/HAA3Cc82cL
— JohnnyZ All In For #KairiMania 🏴☠️ (@JWrestlingV2) October 12, 2019
