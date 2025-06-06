Shotzi Blackheart To Make PROGRESS Debut At Chapter 181

Fresh off her WWE contract expiration, Shotzi Blackheart is set to make her PROGRESS Wrestling debut later this month. PROGRESS announced on Friday that the WWE alumna, who officially became a free agent on Friday, will be in action at Chapter 181: Far From Ordinary People on June 29th against Nina Samuels.

The full announcement reads:

SHOTZI BLACKHEART TO MAKE PROGRESS WRESTLING DEBUT AT CHAPTER 181 AGAINST NINA SAMUELS

PROGRESS Wrestling is thrilled to announce that Shotzi Blackheart will make her long-awaited UK return at Chapter 181: Far From Ordinary People, taking place on Sunday, June 29th at Manchester’s O2 Ritz. In a high-stakes “Pick Your Poison” match, Shotzi will face Nina Samuels, a bout selected by Kanji ahead of her “Loser Leaves PROGRESS” showdown with Samuels at Chapter 182 in July.

This marks Shotzi’s first UK independent appearance since 2018, following a distinguished tenure in WWE. During her time there, she captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Ember Moon and became known for her fearless, high-octane style. Her return to the European scene for the first time since leaving WWE is highly anticipated by fans eager to witness her dynamic in-ring presence once again.

“Bringing Shotzi to PROGRESS is a significant moment for us,” said co-owner Martyn Best. “Her energy and charisma will be incredible inside the 02 Ritz and we can’t wait to treat our fans to her match against Nina Samuels at Chapter 181” added co-owner Lee McAteer.

UPDATED CARD FOR CHAPTER 181: FAR FROM ORDINARY PEOPLE

* PROGRESS World Title Match: Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Cara Noir

* PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) vs. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

* Pick Your Poison Match: Lana Austin vs. Kanji

* Pick Your Poison Match: Nina Samuels vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Four-Way Match: Simon Miller vs. Jack Morris vs. Ethan Allen vs. Charles Crowley

* Singles Match: Alexxis Falcon vs. Hollie Barlow

Tickets for Chapter 181 are available now at progresswrestling.com/tickets. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Shotzi’s electrifying return to the UK wrestling scene and a night of unforgettable action at PROGRESS Wrestling.