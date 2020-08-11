WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Her Car With Her Ring Gear Was Stolen, Forgotten Hulk Hogan Moments, Stock Update

– NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart revealed on her Twitter earlier today that her car was stolen from outside her apartment last night in Orlando, Florida. The car had her ring gear stored inside, including her gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet. You can view her tweets on the subject below.

Shotzi Blackheart wrote, “My car was stolen outside my apartment last night in Orlando. 2015 WHITE HONDA CIVIC LYTP77 last tracked driving down chickasaw at 5am.” She later added, “Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk. If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and dont have my helmet that is why.”

My car was stolen outside my apartment last night in Orlando. 2015 WHITE HONDA CIVIC LYTP77 last tracked driving down chickasaw at 5am. — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020

Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk. If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and dont have my helmet that is why. https://t.co/S8agHtDmzd — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020

– As noted earlier, today is WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s 67th birthday. To celebrate his birthday, WWE released a new WWE Playlist video featuring some forgotten Hulk Hogan moments in his career. That video is available below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock price opened today at $44.60 per share. Since that time, the stock price has gone up to $45.79, where it’s currently sitting as of writing this.