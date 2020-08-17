Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Triple H Had a New Helmet Made When Her Original Was Stolen

As we reported last week, Shotzi Blackheart revealed her car was stolen, with her ring gear and helmet in the trunk. Police later recovered the vehicle and everything was still inside, including the helmet. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi said that Triple H actually had a new helmet made for her to use when the original was missing. When talking about it last week, she noted the original actually had personal significance for her, as it came from the gym where she trained to be a wrestler.

She wrote: “I didn’t get to wear this but it came with a really awesome story so I wanted to share. As soon as @TripleH found out about my car and helmet he made sure that I had help and had the crew put this together for me in time for my match filmed only 1 day after it was stolen!”