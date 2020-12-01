Shotzi Blackheart Reveals When She Was Told About 2020 Royal Rumble Appearance

Before she prepares to lead Team Shotzi into battle with Team Candice at NXT Takeover: WarGames on Sunday, Shotzi Blackheart revealed an interesting note about her appearance in the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

According to Fightful Select, she wasn’t told about being a participant in the Royal Rumble until the day before. That led to her quickly getting on a plane and flying to Houston for the event at Minute Maid Park.

She told Fightful that she had no sleep ahead of the match, which saw her enter at No. 26 before being thrown out by Shayna Baszler. Charlotte Flair won the match by throwing out Baszler.

As previously mentioned, Blackheart will team with Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and another partner yet to be named to take on Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.