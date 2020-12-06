Shotzi Blackheart Says Nice Things About Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, and Sasha Banks

Shotzi Blackheart came up with some nice things to say about her WarGames ally Rhea Ripley, her rival Dakota Kai, and more in a new interview. Fightful spoke with Blackheart ahead of NXT Takeover: WarGames and asked her to say nice things about friends and enemies. Some highlights and the full video are below:

On Rhea Ripley: “I love Rhea. Like, I love her style. I love her taste in music. I love her attitude. Y’all don’t know this, but she’s hilarious. She’s so much fun to be around. The one time that we tagged together was just so much fun.”

On Dakota Kai: “Dakota Kai. As much as she pisses me off, that girl kicks hard. She is Captain Kick. She’s amazing. She’s amazing in the ring. I really look up to her even though I can’t stand her.”

On Sasha Banks “I had that one tag match with her and I just really want a singles. She’s someone that I’ve looked up to since the beginning of my wrestling career. Her and Bayley were big inspirations to me.”