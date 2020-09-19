wrestling / News

WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart Talks Match With Io Shirai in New Vignette, Clip of Shane McMahon on After the Bell

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi Blackheart Io Shirai NXT

– Shotzi Blackheart appears in a new video from the WWE Performance Center YouTube account discussing her match with Io Shirai. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart reacts to her explosive match against NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Shotzi opens up about what it means to receive the opportunity to compete against Io and what she will take from this experience.”

– A clip from this week’s After the Bell is online, with Shane McMahon discussing his exit from and return to WWE:

