Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Debut on Smackdown as Tag Team (Pics, Video)
We have new NXT stars on Smackdown in Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, and they scored a big win in their first match. Tonight’s show saw Blackheart and Nox face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina in a non-title match. The new team picked up the win after Shotzi hit a senton off the top rope onto Natalya, and you can see pics and video below.
Nox made her return from injury on this week’s NXT. Nox and Blackheart both worked dark matches before recent Raw and Smackdown shows.
.@NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka have been called out by a new tag team set to make their WWE debut NEXT on #SmackDown!
📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/KbyL3GSEPu
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
WAIT A MINUTE!! WE KNOW THAT TANK!!!@ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ have arrived on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/2JgfVfwsE2
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
.@ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ are sending a MESSAGE to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions! #SmackDown@NatbyNature @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/KiDOQ8qlIn
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
It looks like @ShotziWWE and @TeganNoxWWE_ are looking to make a name for themselves against @NatbyNature and @TaminaSnuka!
😱 😱 😱 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Sqmtv2Mlzw
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
🤯😮🤯😮🤯😮🤯@ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ just pinned the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in their #SmackDown debut! @NatbyNature @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/0LAErIy3bn
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
