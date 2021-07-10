Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Debut on Smackdown as Tag Team (Pics, Video)

We have new NXT stars on Smackdown in Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, and they scored a big win in their first match. Tonight’s show saw Blackheart and Nox face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina in a non-title match. The new team picked up the win after Shotzi hit a senton off the top rope onto Natalya, and you can see pics and video below.

Nox made her return from injury on this week’s NXT. Nox and Blackheart both worked dark matches before recent Raw and Smackdown shows.