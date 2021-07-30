Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox On When They Found Out About WWE SmackDown Call-Up, Reaction From Locker Room

In a recent interview with Metro, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox discussed being called up to the WWE main roster on SmackDown, the reaction from the SmackDown women’s locker room, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Tegan Nox on when she and Shotzi Blackheart found out they were being called up to SmackDown: “We pretty much found out the day of SmackDown, after the match, that we were getting called up. We knew we were having a tag match on TV but we didn’t even think we were getting called up until after the match. John Laurinaitis was like, ‘Congratulations, welcome to SmackDown!’ Like, oh – I guess we go here now! I assumed it would be something like when we did the whole invasion angle with NXT attacking SmackDown and Raw. I just assumed it was something like that, maybe happening at SummerSlam. ‘No, you’re on SmackDown now!’ Oh, ok – thank you!”

Blackheart on the chaos of being called up from NXT to SmackDown: “I’m just used to the chaos now. Things change all the time, everything happens so quickly so you really have to be ready for anything being a WWE superstar!”

Nox on the reaction from the SmackDown women’s locker room: “Tamina’s been really really good. She’s a mother to the entire women’s lockerrom anyway, but she calls us babies because we’re the babies of SmackDown now. That entire women’s lockerrom – including the men’s – they’re so nice and supportive. They wanna help you succeed, which I didn’t thing was gonna be a situation. I thought us being the new girls, ‘Oh God, no one’s gonna want to wrestle us!'”