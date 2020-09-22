wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart Nearly Tricked After Reading Fake Rumor on WWE Release
– Shotzi Blackheart noted this week on Twitter that she was momentarily tricked by a fake rumor posted on Twitter on her being released by WWE. She tweeted last night “Wow my dumb butt actually fell for this for a sec. My heart stopped! Goodnight.”
The WWE on FOX account later responded to Blackheart, writing, “That is probably @RobertStoneWWE’s burner account.” This prompted Robert Stone to tweet, “I got rid of that weeks ago.”
Wow my dumbbutt actually fell for this for a sec. 😅My heart stopped! Goodnight🤘 https://t.co/OTsm1PYbTy
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) September 22, 2020
That is probably @RobertStoneWWE’s burner account.
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 22, 2020
I got rid of that weeks ago.
— #SuitManStone (@RobertStoneWWE) September 22, 2020
