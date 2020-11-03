Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm Set For This Week’s NXT

Shotzi Blackheart is set to be in action against Toni Storm for this week’s NXT. WWE has announced that Blackheart handpicked Storm to be her opponent for this week’s episode. You can see the full announcement below:

Shotzi Blackheart to face hand-picked opponent Toni Storm

To the host go the spoils, or at least in this case they do for Shotzi Blackheart.

After calling her shot, Blackheart will face hand-picked opponent Toni Storm on NXT.

Blackheart was the face of NXT Halloween Havoc, providing a night full of scares as the host of the marquee event. She even played a crucial role in the NXT Women’s Title clash, preventing a masked invader from helping Candice LeRae dethrone Io Shirai in nefarious fashion.

As a result, NXT General Manager William Regal has given Blackheart her choice of opponent, and Blackheart clearly isn’t looking for an easy win. Storm, a former NXT UK Women’s Champion, has impressed since planting her flag on NXT for good.

Who will prevail in this battle of two of the black-and-gold brand’s most promising Superstars? Find out on NXT on Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!