Shotzi Blackheart Wants to Run Robert Stone Over More Times Than Lana Gets Put Through Tables

Shotzi Blackheart isn’t done running over Robert Stone in her tank by a longshot, and sees a competition against the Nia Jax vs. Lana feud in the making there. Blackheart has mowed down Stone in her mini-tank a few times on NXT, but Jax has put Lana through six tables now and Blackheart said on WWE’s Spanish Instagram account that it’s getting her feeling competitive. You can check out the highlights and video below:

On if she’s done running over Robert Stone with her tank: “[gasps] Never! I think that’s my favorite part of NXT. Like, I try to find Robert Stone as much as possible. I want to run over him many more times. [laughs]”

On if she’ll run over Robert Stone more than Nia Jax puts Lana through tables: “You know, I think we’re in a competition right now. And Nia Jax is winning, so I think I need to run over Robert Stone a few more times to beat the Nia Jax and Lana feud. I think the Tank vs. Robert Stone feud needs to be a little higher up on the totem pole.”

