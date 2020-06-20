Shotzi Blackheart Was Frustrated Sammy Guevara Used A Tank Before Her

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Shotzi Blackheart spoke about using a tank in her entrance and being disappointed that AEW’s Sammy Guevara used a mini-tank first when he ‘invaded’ the 2020 Royal Rumble. Here are highlights:

On how long she pushed for using a tank: “Not for a really long time. I made it known that I had a miniature tank, and I showed them pictures. And just one day, they were like, ‘Hey, get it here today.’ And I’m like, ‘You got it, bud.'”

On if she was upset about being accused of ripping off Guevara: “Yes. It was a little frustrating because they had already expressed interest in it before he came out in a tank, and I already had come out in that tank on the indies a few times. So I was like, ‘Man, this is my thing, and it’s been my thing for a while, and you’re stealing my thunder now.'”

On how she’d get revenge on Dakota Kai for stealing her tank: “Well, I mean, no pain, but maybe I’d scare her a little. I got a lot of Halloween masks. Maybe I can bust one of those out and just spook her a little bit. You know?”