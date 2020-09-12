Shotzi Blackheart on the Weirdness of 2020 Being Her Best Year, Talks Royal Rumble Debut

Shotzi Blackheart has become an NXT breakout in 2020 and reflected on her best year taking place in this of all years on the Swerve City Podcast. Blackheart appeared on the podcast and talked about her big year taking place in what has been a really rough year for all involved due to the obvious (pandemic) reasons, and discussed how it more or less kicked off with her her first Royal Rumble appearance in January. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On having her most successful year so far: “2020’s so weird, because it’s like — it’s such a funky year. A lot of weird s**t going on. But then it’s also the best year of my life, you know? So it’s like a love-hate relationship. 2020, what are you doing to me? [laughs]”

On her Royal Rumble debut: “I mean, it was just all really sudden. Because I didn’t find out until the night before. Yeah, I’m just chilling at home and they’re like, ‘Hey, we need you to get on a plane.’ And I’m like, ‘Ooo-kaaay?’ … Oh, I was freaking out, definitely. But even when they told me to get on a plane, they didn’t even really say that I was in the Rumble. It wasn’t until we were rehearsing the night before at the baseball field in Houston. And even then, I thought I was just watching them rehearse. And it was a tease, because they went like number by number about what’s going on. And they finally got to 26, which was you know, way down there. And they said that was my number, and I was like, ‘Wait, I’m in it? What’re you talking about?'”

On her emotions when she got into the ring: “I went straight for Toni Storm when I went in there. But oh — Beth Phoenix was in there. And I’m a big old Beth fan, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Beth was in there, Natalya was in there. And Beth was getting it on me, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so cool! Yeah! Eliminate me, Beth!’ [laughs] ‘But also, no!'”

