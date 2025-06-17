– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart discussed wanting to challenge Matt Cardona for the “Indie God” throne, plus a whole lot more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shotzi Blackheart on wanting to challenge Matt Cardona for the Indie Iron Throne: “Look, it’s a Game of Thrones out here on the indies, and if I want to sit on the indie Iron Throne, I got to take out the king, and that’s Matt Cardona. So, yeah, there can only be one king. I’m willing to fight Matt Cardona to the death for that title.”

On her matchup at GCW Tournament of Survival X: “It was my first match back on the indies, and I just wanted to make some noise for my first one back. And I just thought, okay, I want the most non-WWE match ever. Like, I want to wrestle men, and I wrestled the GCW death match champion and Jimmy Lloyd, who is insane. We kicked each other’s butts.”