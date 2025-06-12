Shotzi Blackheart Says Wrestling At WWE Event On Day of Her Wedding Was Her Idea

Shozi Blackheart was married back in December of 2023, and immediately went from the wedding to work a WWE live event. In an interview with Ariel Helwani (via Fightful), Shotzi revealed that it was her idea to go to a show so soon after tying the knot.

She said: “So, I actually pitched that to Road Dogg (wrestling after my wedding)… Yeah, I got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel and then rushed on over and wrestled Bayley. With the wedding dress (she laughed). I ripped off the wig and everything but yeah, it was a good time. We planned it maybe like a few weeks before. I got booked on that live event and I told my husband, I was like, ‘What if we just stopped planning the wedding and we just eloped?’ Not super deep (into wedding plans). We had talks about what we wanted to do. We wanted to do this big Halloween wedding and I was just like, ‘You know what? Screw all this stressful stuff. Let’s just get married and just be us’ and it was the best idea ever. I’m so happy that we did that. It was just no stress. We just did it. Got a really awesome room at The Cosmopolitan and just had some fun that night with everyone that was on the show. Yeah, so all the wrestlers came out and partied with us at a karaoke bar and it was the greatest time ever.“