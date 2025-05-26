Shotzi Calls Out Fans Who Accuse Wrestlers of Being ‘Injury Prone’

Shotzi called out certain fans who accuse wrestlers of being injury prone, saying they don’t know what the term means. This followed one person on Twitter saying Shotzi was ‘injury prone’.

The user wrote about Shotzi leaving WWE: “Shotzi unfortunately was injury prone. She had a great gimmick she was able to build. This may be a blessing in disguise she might want to become a mother and now she has time.”

She replied: “You idiots dont know what injury prone means. one major injury in 12 years is “injury prone’.”

She later posted: “‘Injury prone’ is a term that you wanna be smart marks overuse to sound smart. 100% of the wrestlers you are calling injury prone are not, they are just human.”