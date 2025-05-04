Shotzi Confirms She Still Has Time On Her Contract

Shotzi has confirmed that she still has time on her WWE contract but is raring to go when it’s up. Shotzi was one of WWE’s cuts on Friday, when the company informed her that her contract wouldn’t be renewed. She posted (and has since deleted) a tweet on Sunday (per Fightful) to confirm that her contract is not being renewed and that she still has some time left on her deal.

The deleted tweet read:

“Just to clarify, I still have a good amount of time on my contract. But come July I will be full time balls to the walls!”

She also posted the following: