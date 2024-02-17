Shotzi Is ‘Devastated’ To Miss Elimination Chamber Opportunity Following Injury

Shotzi posted to social media to comment on missing out on her Elimination Qualifier on tonight’s Smackdown due to injury. As reported, Shotzi suffered a knee injury on the NXT taping for next week’s show and will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time. As a result, she is unable to complete in her scheduled Elimination Chamber qualifying match on tonight’s show. Zelina Vega will now face Tiffany Stratton while Noami will face Alba Fyre.

Shotzi posted to Twitter to comment on the situation, writing:

“I don’t have much to say right now other than I am devastated. It’s heartbreaking to be missing my Elimination Chamber opportunity tonight. But I just wanted to wish all the women competing good luck. I’ll open up more about how I’m feeling and my injury later. @WWE”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Shotzi for a quick and full recovery.