Shotzi Wants To Enter At #1 In This Year’s Royal Rumble

In an interview with The Miami Herald’s Jimmy Varsallone (via Fightful), Shotzi spoke about being a participant in this year’s Royal Rumble and said that she hoped she enters at the #1 spot. She hasn’t actually declared for the Rumble on WWE TV and hasn’t been announced yet.

She said: “Number one! Number one. I want to be the longest surviving and win it that way. I am a workhorse and I want to prove myself. The best way to prove yourself is to come in number one and still win. I want to be there the longest. I don’t want any shortcuts. I want to work for my win. Of course, I have some new gear for the Rumble and a new entrance jacket. That is a must. My husband does a lot of my entrance jackets. Whatever you see me wearing for the Rumble, he designed it.“