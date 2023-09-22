Shotzi Details Another Horror-Themed Show She’s Pitching or WWE’s Youtube Channel

In an interview with The RIP Tour (via Fightful), Shotzi detailed a pitch she made to WWE for their Youtube channel, which would be horror themed. That’s similar to her current digital series, a ghost hunting show with Scarlett called Chamber of Horrors.

She said: “I’m trying to pitch this thing for next year. I want to do something for WWE YouTube where I do a day in the life as a scare actor. I go through the audition, I get trained to be a scare actor. They do the make up and I’m a scare actor for a night and that’s the thing.”