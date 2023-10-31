Shotzi Hopes to Keep Hosting Halloween Havoc Despite Short Notice

In a recent WrestleRant interview, Shotzi shared some background details about her hosting duties for this year’s Halloween Havoc (per Fightful). She explained that the assignment arrived with relatively short notice, but that she hopes to continue as the event’s host going forward. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On the announcement that she would host again: “I actually found out that I was hosting this year when I showed up at NXT a couple of weeks ago. Kind of the same thing as last year. I already had some costumes lined up and I was set.”

On her ambitions to keep hosting in the future: “I hate to say it, but I do kind of expect it. I am kind of in a competition, a competition by myself, against Elvira because she is like my role model. She has been a part of three Halloween Havocs back when WCW had it, and I want to top her. I just need one more. One more, I’ll be so happy.”