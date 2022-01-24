Shotzi Addresses Meat Loaf Tweet, Says She Wasn’t Trying to Make a Joke

Shotzi has addressed the social media post she made following Meat Loaf’s passing, explaining that she didn’t mean to make light of the situation. As noted, the Smackdown star earned a fair amount of criticism for a post she made (and then later deleted) in which she said after the rock singer’s passing, “Whoa. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP.”

Addressing the situation on Sunday, Shotzi wrote that she wasn’t intending to make a joke and said that she is a big fan of his, and “feel[s] gross” about the post she made. She wrote: