Shotzi On Being In Front of NXT Crowd Again, Wants To Beat Elvira’s Halloween Havoc Count

Shotzi made a few appearances in NXT over the past week, and she shared her thoughts about being back in front of the brand’s crowd. The Smackdown star hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday and appeared on NXT over the last couple of weeks, and during this week’s episode of The Bump she discussed what it felt like to be back and more. A couple of highlights are below, per Fightful:

On potentially returning regularly for Halloween Havoc: “I have a goal because Elvira is my idol, and she was a part of three Halloween Havocs [in WCW], so I would love to top her.”

On being in front of the NXT audience again: “That’s the best part about NXT is the crowd. It’s like a family there. They’re loyal, they come to every show, so it was good to be back in front of them.”