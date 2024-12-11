Shotzi Returns On WWE NXT, Makes Save For Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin

Shotzi is back on WWE TV, making her return on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx defeat Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin after Fallon Henley distracted the referee to allow Nyx to get a cheap shot on Paxley, which allowed Jayne to get the win.

After the match, the heels triple teamed Paxley and overwhelmed Dolin when she tried to make the save. Shotzi then came to the ring and made the save, with the babyfaces sending the heels to the floor and Shotzi diving on the lot of them.

Shotzi has been off of WWE TV since suffering a torn ACL in February that required surgery. She was previously on Smackdown.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1866669369641652336