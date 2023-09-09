– Shotzi and Scarlett have announced a new WWE paranormal-themed digital series they’ll be hosting together called Chamber of Horrors. The new show premieres on WWE’s YouTube channel on September 20. You can see Scarlett’s announcement below.

Scarlett tweeted on the series, “Do you believe in ghosts? You will. 👻 For the last year, we’ve been investigating the most haunted locations, and now we can’t wait to show you some of our favorites… 🏚️ Get in the spirit on September 20th for our new paranormal series Chamber of Horrors! 🎃 @ShotziWWE @WWE”

Shotzi wrote in response, “Y’all dont know how hard it has been to keep this underwraps! We have been working on this the past year and I cant wait for everyone to see all the ghostly goodness we have been collecting! First episode September 20th! @WWE”

