wrestling / News

Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shotzi WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shotzi, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading