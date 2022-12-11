wrestling / News
Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.
6weeks @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey 😘 https://t.co/ocListLp7b pic.twitter.com/1Z8L3n7Hp1
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) December 10, 2022
