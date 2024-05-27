Shotzi Is In Mexico To Get Stem Cell Treatment For Her Back, Says It’s A Silver Lining To Her Knee Injury

Shotzi is currently out of action due to a torn ACL she suffered back in February. However, she revealed that there’s a silver lining, as it’s giving her downtime so she can go get her back treated as well. Shotzi revealed she’s in Mexico to get stem cell treatment on her back, something she’s wanted to do for years.

She wrote on Instagram: “In Mexico to finally get the stem cells I have been wanting since I hurt my back 2 and 1/2 years ago! Realizing that my knee injury is giving me the opportunity to finally heal my back has been a huge silver lining. Thank you @rejuvstem Thank you Universe. I am forever grateful. Here is to wrestling pain free when I come back! But first coconuts and cenotes!”