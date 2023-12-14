Shotzi Wants A House of Horrors Match With Bayley

In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Wrestling Inc), Shotzi said that she wants a House of Horrors match with Bayley and has even pitched the match stipulation already. The match type was previously used in a match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt at Payback 2017.

She said: “I have been trying to pitch this. Yes. Me and Bayley in a House of Horrors [match], yeah! Plus, that would be my playing field. She wouldn’t know what to do in House of Horrors. I’d be like, oh! This is my field. Zombies, ghosts, I would call out all of my dead friends to help me beat Bayley … She cut my hair so she deserves it!“