Showdown With Tian Sha Announced for This Week’s NXT
WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s NXT, with Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro set to confront Tian Sha. WWE has announced that Carter and Catanzaro will go face-to-face with Sha on this week’s episode.
The full announcement is below:
Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro tempt fate with Tian Sha showdown
Tian Sha let the black-and-gold brand know they will not tolerate resistance, but Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro are not heeding those warnings.
Despite a pair of defeats for each against Xia Li, Carter & Catanzaro will take on Tian Sha this Wednesday on NXT. Li put Catanzaro out of action with a barbaric stomp of her knee on the ringside steel steps during their match. The upstart duo battled back with a smashing crutch attack on Boa two weeks ago, but the wrath of Tian Sha remains squarely focused on them.
Undeterred, a fired-up Carter & Catanzaro called out the powerful group last week on NXT. What will happen when they come face to face with Tian Sha this time?
Don’t miss the clash this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.
