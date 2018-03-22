Showtime Is Making A Documentary on Mauro Ranallo

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Showtime has been working on a documentary about Mauro Ranallo. The documentary will be about his battles with mental health issues from his teenage years, his ups and downs in recent years, and his path to winding up as the announcer for the biggest boxing matches in the world with Showtime, as well as working with WWE and Bellator. Showtime and WWE are both involved with the project; the documentary will have a world premiere in May in New York, and then air on Showtime later in May.