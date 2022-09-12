wrestling / News

SHP And Justice For All 2 Results: Colby Corino Competes In No Rope Barbed Wire Match

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SHP And Justice For All 2 Image Credit: Sean Henderson Presents

SHP And Justice For All 2 took place on Sunday night, meain evented by a No Rope Barbed Wire Match. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Sunday night on IWTV, below per PWPonderings:

* Marcus Mathers def. Riley Rose
* Intergender Bonanza Super Championship Open Challenge: Stan Stylez def. Frank Bonetti and Duncan Aleem
* 2 Cold Scorpio def. The Chad aka Tye Hyll
* Matt Tremont def. Brandon Kirk
* Austin Luke, Reid Walker and Ryan Redfield def. Casanova Productions
* Otis Cogar def. Deklan Grant
* APW Heavyweight Championship Match: York def. Jordan Samson and Jimmy Lloyd
* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Joel Bateman def. Colby Corino

