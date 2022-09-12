wrestling / News
SHP And Justice For All 2 Results: Colby Corino Competes In No Rope Barbed Wire Match
SHP And Justice For All 2 took place on Sunday night, meain evented by a No Rope Barbed Wire Match. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Sunday night on IWTV, below per PWPonderings:
* Marcus Mathers def. Riley Rose
* Intergender Bonanza Super Championship Open Challenge: Stan Stylez def. Frank Bonetti and Duncan Aleem
* 2 Cold Scorpio def. The Chad aka Tye Hyll
* Matt Tremont def. Brandon Kirk
* Austin Luke, Reid Walker and Ryan Redfield def. Casanova Productions
* Otis Cogar def. Deklan Grant
* APW Heavyweight Championship Match: York def. Jordan Samson and Jimmy Lloyd
* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Joel Bateman def. Colby Corino
DVD INTO FLAMING WIRE @COLBYCORINO @TheSmash_Hit #SHPJustice pic.twitter.com/LdetZ9QcUR
— Logan (@marth555) September 11, 2022
Wrestling #SHPJustice pic.twitter.com/ja2OeIEizy
— Eric von Zachster (@zacharynever) September 12, 2022
Colby Corino suplex’s Joel into the Bob Wiya ropes #SHPJustice pic.twitter.com/dP7sw9teoz
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Another Note On Recent Impact Wrestling Release of Lady Frost
- Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
- Ken Anderson on Original Plans to Make Him Vince McMahon’s Illegitimate Son, Why He Got Fired From WWE
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’