SHP And Justice For All 2 Results: Colby Corino Competes In No Rope Barbed Wire Match

SHP And Justice For All 2 took place on Sunday night, meain evented by a No Rope Barbed Wire Match. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Sunday night on IWTV, below per PWPonderings:

* Marcus Mathers def. Riley Rose

* Intergender Bonanza Super Championship Open Challenge: Stan Stylez def. Frank Bonetti and Duncan Aleem

* 2 Cold Scorpio def. The Chad aka Tye Hyll

* Matt Tremont def. Brandon Kirk

* Austin Luke, Reid Walker and Ryan Redfield def. Casanova Productions

* Otis Cogar def. Deklan Grant

* APW Heavyweight Championship Match: York def. Jordan Samson and Jimmy Lloyd

* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Joel Bateman def. Colby Corino