SHP Colby Corino’s Pulp Wrasslin Results: Colby Corino Battles Paul London

Sean Henderson Presents held the event SHP Colby Corino’s Pulp Wrasslin last night at Carolina Wrestling Academy in Newport, NC. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Colby Corino def. Paul London

– Sean Henderson def. Trey Havoc

– Kaitlyn Marie def. Casen Caine and Cody Fluffman and Khan O’Kelly and Merrik Donovan and Ricky Hendrix

– PWF Undisputed Championship: Ryan Galeone def. Krule (c) to win the title.

– Tungsten Redd def. Ryan Redfield

– The High Flying Star Machines (Bojack & Diego Hill) def. The Sigma Males (LDJ & Steven Fuerte)

– IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Krule (c) def. Colby Corino and Donnie Ray