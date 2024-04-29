wrestling / News
SHP Colby Corino’s Pulp Wrasslin Results: Colby Corino Battles Paul London
Sean Henderson Presents held the event SHP Colby Corino’s Pulp Wrasslin last night at Carolina Wrestling Academy in Newport, NC. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Colby Corino def. Paul London
– Sean Henderson def. Trey Havoc
– Kaitlyn Marie def. Casen Caine and Cody Fluffman and Khan O’Kelly and Merrik Donovan and Ricky Hendrix
– PWF Undisputed Championship: Ryan Galeone def. Krule (c) to win the title.
– Tungsten Redd def. Ryan Redfield
– The High Flying Star Machines (Bojack & Diego Hill) def. The Sigma Males (LDJ & Steven Fuerte)
– IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Krule (c) def. Colby Corino and Donnie Ray
Life has Valleys and peaks. Or Whatever that life counselor said… Anywho di Khanny a favor and catch the full show on @indiewrestling @S_H_P_Wrestling #SHPPulpwrasslin pic.twitter.com/gXORsFjnTJ
— Kween of the Indies🏳️🌈 (@KhanOkelly) April 29, 2024
Last night… 😱@SuperJawPro @S_H_P_Wrestling @ColbyCorino @PWFLive @indiewrestling@AtrocityKrule @MeltManDonnie@TylerElGuapo @PhoenixNitro #shppulpwrasslin pic.twitter.com/hoJsKcB0VQ
— mattie 🌸💙 (@mattiewww) April 28, 2024
