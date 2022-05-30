SHP Luv Is Rage! Results 05.29.22: Clockwork Orange House Of Pain & Death Match

May 30, 2022 | Posted by

Sean Henderson Presents hosted its Luv Is Rage! event on May 29 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. Check out the full results (per Fightful):

* Clockwork Orange House Of Pain Match: Colby Corino def. Matt Tremont

* Death Match: Tim Donst def. Jimmy Lyon

* Ruckus def. Brandon Kirk

* ISDub Undisputed King Of Crazy Championship: Terra Calaway (c) def. Jacob Tarasso

* Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross def. Deklan Grant & Jess Moss

* Crazy 8 Match: Stan Stylez def. BK Westbrook and Bojack and Diego Hill and Duncan Aleem and Kit Osbourne and Razerwyng and Rocket and Ryan Redfield

* Reid Walker def. Steve Sanders

* Dyln McKay & Ryan Radix def. Austin Luke & Frank Bonetti

* Conor Claxton def. Chris Bradley