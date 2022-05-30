wrestling / News
SHP Luv Is Rage! Results 05.29.22: Clockwork Orange House Of Pain & Death Match
Sean Henderson Presents hosted its Luv Is Rage! event on May 29 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. Check out the full results (per Fightful):
* Clockwork Orange House Of Pain Match: Colby Corino def. Matt Tremont
* Death Match: Tim Donst def. Jimmy Lyon
* Ruckus def. Brandon Kirk
* ISDub Undisputed King Of Crazy Championship: Terra Calaway (c) def. Jacob Tarasso
* Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross def. Deklan Grant & Jess Moss
* Crazy 8 Match: Stan Stylez def. BK Westbrook and Bojack and Diego Hill and Duncan Aleem and Kit Osbourne and Razerwyng and Rocket and Ryan Redfield
* Reid Walker def. Steve Sanders
* Dyln McKay & Ryan Radix def. Austin Luke & Frank Bonetti
* Conor Claxton def. Chris Bradley
the Clockwork Orange House Of Fun match, fuck yeah #SHPLuvIsRage pic.twitter.com/fFb0EYMUCl
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 29, 2022
@TremontH2O is attempting to turn Corino's face inside out #SHPLuvIsRage pic.twitter.com/jSwpwDrtoS
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 29, 2022
Springboard back-elbow from @bkwestbrookpro obliterates Diego Hill #SHPLuvIsRage pic.twitter.com/rlrEj8LhWu
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 29, 2022
Looking forward to this! #SHPLUVISRAGE pic.twitter.com/vPYbQ7VW1h
— Sky (@Skywrestling21) May 29, 2022
