Shun Skywalker Set To Appear at MLW FIGHTLAND

Dragon Gate’s Shun Skywalker is set to appear at MLW FIGHTLAND next month. MLW announced that Skywalker will make his Philadelphia debut at the show, which takes place on October 30th at the 2300 Arena.

The full announcement is below:

DRAGONGATE’s Shun Skywalker makes Philly debut 10/30 at MLW FIGHTLAND

Get tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling today announced the Philly debut of DRAGONGATE’S Shun Skywalker at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 at on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The newly minted World Middleweight Champion will make his Philadelphia debut October 30th as DRAGONGATE’S Shun Skywalker steps into the hallowed grounds of the 2300 Arena for the first-time ever.

Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, Shun Skywalker is no strange to being a champion. A former Open The Dream Gate Champion, Skywalker is heralded as arguably the best wrestler in Japan, if not in the entire sport itself.

A cunning fighter, Skywalker was once a popular wrestler in DRAGONGATE only to crave more and perhaps in the process embrace his inner dark heart.

Since then, the delusional fighter has caused havoc for his former teammates in the Masquerade faction… but what will he do in South Philadelphia October 30?

MLW can confirm Skywalker will defend the World Middleweight Title. But against who?

MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran is meeting with league officials to sign a “huge International title fight”. Details are expected soon.

See Shun Skywalker LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.