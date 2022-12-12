SHW 46 Results 12.9.22: New Southern Honor Champion Crowned, More

Southern Honor Wrestling’s SHW 46 took place over the weekend, with a new Southern Honor Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results below from the Canton, Georgia event, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Carlie Bravo attacked Gunner Miller

* Best Of Seven Series: Owen Knight (2) def. Najasism (1)

* Murder One def. Adrian Hawkins

* Shoot Taylor def. Jordan Kingsley

* Homecoming of Cyrus the Destroyer def. Bryce Cannon by DQ when Exotic Youth interfered

* Nick Halen def. (Santa) Nick Sales

* Chip Day def. Sean Legacy

* Southern Honor Championship Match: Gunner Miller def. Carlie Bravo, Sal Rinauro, Sunny Daze, and Kyle Matthews