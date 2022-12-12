wrestling / News
SHW 46 Results 12.9.22: New Southern Honor Champion Crowned, More
Southern Honor Wrestling’s SHW 46 took place over the weekend, with a new Southern Honor Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results below from the Canton, Georgia event, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Carlie Bravo attacked Gunner Miller
* Best Of Seven Series: Owen Knight (2) def. Najasism (1)
* Murder One def. Adrian Hawkins
* Shoot Taylor def. Jordan Kingsley
* Homecoming of Cyrus the Destroyer def. Bryce Cannon by DQ when Exotic Youth interfered
* Nick Halen def. (Santa) Nick Sales
* Chip Day def. Sean Legacy
* Southern Honor Championship Match: Gunner Miller def. Carlie Bravo, Sal Rinauro, Sunny Daze, and Kyle Matthews
#ANDNEW… We have a new Southern Honor Champion and his name is @GunnerMi11er! It was another wild one last night at #SHW46! Can't wait to see you all in the new year!#SHW #ThisIsOurWrestling
📸: @PRSigPhoto pic.twitter.com/3FbkK41cW6
— Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) December 10, 2022
