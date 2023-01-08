wrestling / News
SHW Southern Honor 47 Full Results 01.06.2022: Six-Man Tag Match & More
The SHW Southern Honor 47 event was hosted by Southern Honor Wrestling on January 6 in Canton, GA. You can see the complete results (via Stephen Jensen & Ryan Torres) below.
*Exotic Youth (Bryce Cannon & Cornelius Pepperbottom) defeated Top Team (Terry Yaki & Larry Lazard)
*Shoot Taylor defeated Adam Jacobs
*Nick Halen defeated Marvelous Michael Stevens
*Carlie Bravo defeated Kyle Matthews
*Joe Black defeated Murder One
*Chip Day defeated Owen Knight, Sean Legacy & Najasism
*Six-Man Tag Match: Gunner Miller, Gary Lamb & Corey Hollis (mystery partner) defeated Dishonor (Brooklyn, Sal Rinauro & Sunny Daze)
