SHW Southern Honor 47 Full Results 01.06.2023: Six-Man Tag Match & More

The SHW Southern Honor 47 event was hosted by Southern Honor Wrestling on January 6 in Canton, GA. You can see the complete results (via Stephen Jensen & Ryan Torres) below.

*Exotic Youth (Bryce Cannon & Cornelius Pepperbottom) defeated Top Team (Terry Yaki & Larry Lazard)

*Shoot Taylor defeated Adam Jacobs

*Nick Halen defeated Marvelous Michael Stevens

*Carlie Bravo defeated Kyle Matthews

*Joe Black defeated Murder One

*Chip Day defeated Owen Knight, Sean Legacy & Najasism

*Six-Man Tag Match: Gunner Miller, Gary Lamb & Corey Hollis (mystery partner) defeated Dishonor (Brooklyn, Sal Rinauro & Sunny Daze)