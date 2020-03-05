Sid Pulled From WrestleCon After Failing to Provide Required Materials

Sid has been pulled from WrestleCon after after he didn’t provide the required materials to convention promoters. WrestleCon has confirmed that the former WWE Champion has been pulled from the convention, where he was booked for a wrestler and celebrity softball game that was going to be called the “Sid Vicious Softball Invitational.” However, the convention said that he failred to provide a “simple video confirming he was booked and Sunday was to be the ‘Sid Vicious Softball Invitational,’ but after 4 months, he couldn’t do this for us.”

WrestleCon confirmed that if another vendor books him, he’s welcome to attend, and pointed out that he previously no-showed the WrestleMania 33 Convention. You can see the posts below:

We cancelled Sid because he didn't do what we asked of him since November. We asked for a simple video confirming he was booked and Sunday was to be the "Sid Vicious Softball Invitational", but after 4 months, he couldn't do this for us. https://t.co/DDeZ7W7CUU — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 4, 2020

Sure, if another vendor wishes to take a chance, he of course is welcome to attend the event. A big part of our interest in having Sid was naming rights to the softball game and waiting on him has diminished our ability to advertise that event. — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 4, 2020