Sid Scala on His Reaction to Becoming Assistant to the NXT UK GM, Learning at UK Performance Center

– Sid Scala, the assistant to NXT UK GM Johnny Saint, spoke with The Mirror for a new interview promoting his match against Kassuis Ohno on this week’s episode. Highlights are below:

On how he got into the business: “It wasn’t the most conventional route in, but I actually started training when I was nine-years-old. There was a promotion that ran all over the country and they had two wrestling schools. One in Nottingham, and one in Enfield, which I saw in an advert in the local paper one day. I wouldn’t stop going on about it until my mum eventually said ‘fine’ and took me down there! I was so lucky because the coaches I had in my first months of wrestling were Robbie Brookside, and Johnny Kidd, who is a traditional World of Sport hero of British wrestling. I just had some really great quality training. When I was 10, I used to go to the ring with Johnny Kidd, and Robbie Brookside, and Steve Grey, and I used to be their second in rounds matches that they would have at the time. I accompanied them and gave them their water and that’s really how it all began for me.”

On being named Johnny Saint’s assistant on NXT UK: “It came as a massive surprise to me because at the time, I think I had only really had a handful of matches in NXT UK and when the opportunity came up to be the assistant to Mr Saint I was thrilled because he’s such a legend and he’s like myself in that we are not 7ft tall, 350lb wrestlers. We are kind of average height and average weight. He’s always been someone that I have looked up to with a sense of awe, he’s always had this kind of magic about him and I’ve always watched his matches, so to get to work alongside him has been incredible. Also, just to be involved in the day-to-day running of NXT UK, in terms of sharing information and announcements with the WWE Universe, is just an incredible opportunity. Standing alongside people like Triple H and Shawn Michaels backstage is something that came as a welcome surprise and I’ve loved doing it for the past year.”

On learning at the UK Performance Centre: “There’s one common quality to the mind of these British wrestling legends, that I have found, and I think sometimes amongst younger wrestlers there can be a habit of over complicating things in our mind a little bit. You can have a conversation with Johnny Saint and Robbie Brookside, and sometimes what they say is just common sense. Simplicity is the wrong word but sometimes they demonstrate moves with such ease. I think the level of common sense, and the ability to break things down, that they all have is of great value to us.”

On WWE establishing links with culture of British wrestling: “I think that it’s a new and exciting way to give some uniqueness to the NXT UK brand. Rather than just having NXT with British wrestlers, they’ve got an NXT with a completely different flavour to it. Given the talent that are headlining our shows, like the Tyler Bate’s of this world, because Tyler wrestlers in such a different way to the top American stars, Tyler has that British heritage in the way that he works in the ring. So we already have that to help us stand out, but then when you start to tell the world about [legends like] Adrian Street, or even dedicating time to showing the journey of Nigel McGuinness, you start to realise that the NXT UK stuff is really different to what is going on in the States.”

On if we’ll see him in the ring more after this week: “All I know is that Mr. Ohno and myself, and the way our previous match went down two weeks ago [Ohno hit Scala with a cheap shot elbow to the back of the head, leading to the rematch under rounds rules], I feel like this return match is something that needs to happen and then beyond that we will see if there is a call for me to take off the suit in the near future. I look back at my whole fandom of wrestling, and some of my personal favourites, and a career like William Regal, who is another person that was a commissioner and a general manager of Raw, and NXT, and in between those roles he’s had some really incredible matches and lengths of time where he was a competitor in the ring. I admire that, and I would like to give my all to any opportunity that comes my way. If I can hang up the boots one day and say that I’ve had one tenth of a career of someone like William Regal, and donned as many hats as well as he has… then I’ll be very happy.”