Sid Vicious Cancels Raw Reunion Appearance Days Before Show
July 23, 2019
– While former WWE and WCW World champion Sid Vicious was initially advertised to appear on last night’s Raw Reunion show, he ultimately did not appear. Today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio has more details on what happened with Sid Vicious not appearing at the event.
According to Dave Meltzer on WOR, Sid is said to have pulled out of the event “several days ago.” However, WWE continued advertising Sid to appear despite him already opting out of the show. It should be noted Sid did not appear in a promotional graphic WWE released on Instagram yesterday, which you can see below. He was also not featured as one of the Legends in the shirt that was made for the event.
