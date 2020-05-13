Sid Vicious Says He Always Liked Working With Shawn Michaels, Claims Michaels ‘Didn’t Have an Ego Like Bret Hart’

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to former WWE Superstar and world champion Sid Vicious. During the interview, Sid discussed working with Shawn Michaels and compared him to Bret Hart, saying Hart was overrated and that Michaels “didn’t have an ego like Bret.” Below are some highlights.

Sid Vicious on pairing up Shawn Michaels with Jose Lothario in 1996: “I think they really didn’t need Jose as a manager. I think that was done as a favor to him and to give him some part-time work. I wasn’t the one who was supposed to be in that match as it was supposed to be Vader but things never materialized and they thought I was the better person to be put in that spot. The thing with hitting him was getting him back home, I guess. It was also to get some heat because that was Shawn’s hometown. A lot of times when they bring someone in, they were trying to think of a way of getting [Jose] out of there. So, it was to give him a nice little run and get him back home.”

Vicious on working with Michaels in WWE: “It was always good to work with Shawn. He, and maybe a handful of others, would I consider to be right at that same level. Every time I worked with Shawn he was always really unselfish and giving. He worked really hard, like we all do, to make the other person look good. He did that as well, if not better than most people. That’s what builds good chemistry, when you have two people… everyone has to be willing participants in it. Sometimes you work with someone who doesn’t want to be giving and it just makes for a bad night. So, working with people like Shawn, Sting, Vader and Bigelow – those guys are all workhorses and want to have a good match. They’re giving and that’s what makes for a good partner in the wrestling business.”

Sid on why he thinks Michaels’ reputation was unwarranted: “I never had any experiences with anyone who was hard to deal with, just some people weren’t that talented. I think Shawn’s reputation was really unwarranted. I don’t know how he got it. He did a few stupid things but we all did stupid things, but not anything to get the reputation he got. I never saw anyone that he had a hard time except maybe for Bret. Even with that, Shawn worked really hard to have good matches with him. Some of the first three-way matches that ever took place, at least the first that I’ve ever done, were with me and Shawn and Bret. Really what made those three-way matches was Shawn. He didn’t have an ego like Bret did where Bret would say, ‘I don’t know if this is good for Bret Hart,’ just silly stuff like that. When people talk in third person, that always is a red flag that things aren’t gonna be that great. Bret was a little overrated where Shawn maybe wasn’t rated highly enough.”